A new forestry scholarship has been launched by Forestry Ministers Shane Jones and Meka Whaitiri.

The new scholarship Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau aims to grow the capability of the forestry sector and increase the number of women and Māori in the industry.

It will provide $8,000 a year to Māori and female students enrolling in a Bachelor of Forestry Science at the University of Canterbury. Four scholarships will be awarded for the 2019 academic year.