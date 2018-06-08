Ministers consult on forestry regulation improvements

Forestry Minister Shane Jones and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have released a consultation paper proposing 12 improvements to forestry regulations in the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (NZETS).

"Expanding the forestry industry's capacity is essential to the success of the One Billion Trees programme, and ensuring the ETS works better is an integral part of this," says Jones.

"We have listened to the sector and these improvements are another step towards making investment and participation in forestry easier and cheaper."

The twelve proposals correct or improve technical issues, or address areas where the regulations aren't working as intended.

"Increased forestry is a vital aspect of New Zealand doing its bit to address climate change," says Shaw.

"We're hoping to make some straight-forward, practical changes soon to improve the ETS for people who plant trees.