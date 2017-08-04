Metiria Turei will not seek ministerial position in Labour-Green led government

Metiria Turei will not seek a ministerial position in a Labour-Green led government after the election, but she will not resign as co-leader of the Greens.

Turei has come under increasing pressure and scrutiny since admitting she lied about her circumstances while she was receiving a solo mother's benefit.

More details and issues in regards to information she withheld have been released since then which resulted in Turei making the announcement today.

She told media at the press conference, “I will not be resigning as the co-leader or as a member of parliament for the Green Party. I will not be seeking a ministerial position in a new Labour-Green led government.”

Turei outlined that she has been building a movement for compassionate welfare and for ending poverty for more than 20 years and 15 years as a member of parliament.

“That work is more important than any one person. Change is coming and I am proud to be part of leading that change at this election, but it’s true that change always comes at a price and I knew that when I first told my story. Today that price is being paid.”

She said she chose to tell the story about her past and it has been the subject of intense scrutiny.

“I opened myself to this because I want New Zealanders to understand what it’s like to live as a beneficiary in this country, what it’s like to live in poverty and what it’s like to live with the discrimination and the scrutiny that comes with being a beneficiary.

I will continue to work for as long as I can for a compassionate welfare system that treats all people in this country with dignity and respect. I will continue to work to end poverty in this country.”

According to reports, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has said Turei made the right decision in choosing not to stand for a cabinet post.