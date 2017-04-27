Mereana Hond says war-torn Yemen is on brink of famine

Image sourced from Abduljabbar Zeyad - Reuters

Millions of people in the war-torn country of Yemen are on the brink of famine and the UN says the country needs at least $1 billion to provide aid.

Al Jazeera reporter Mereana Hond appeared on Kawe Kōrero to break down the situation in Yemen.

Hond discusses the background to the current humanitarian crisis, which stems from a vicious civil war that has plagued the country since 2015.

She says, "Over 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict.. Two million people have been displaced."

Hond says more than 18 million people are without food, medicine, housing or employment. With the situation worsening in the war-stricken country, a humanitarian catastrophe is looming.

She says, "Half a million children will die from starvation very soon if the world doesn't start paying attention."

Hond spoke about why Yemen is not drawing the international attention and funding it needs. She believes it is because the conflict has little effect on the security of many Western nations.

She says, "In my view, the war in Yemen is not viewed as a threat to many western nations. The conflict has little connection to global security."