Matriarch of Ori Tahiti Te Reo Ma'ohi must live on

The Heiva cultural festival in Tahiti is platform that show cases the best performing arts groups the island has to offer.

The vision of this event that began over 135 years has always been about the revitalisation of the Tahitian language Te Reo Ma'ohi and the cultural traditions, an annual event that is celebrated and embraced by all.

This year Native Affairs travelled to Tahiti to meet the matriarch of Tahitian dance or Ori Tahiti.

"Ori Tahiti is a way of belonging to show who I ‘am and where I come and I have a reo I have a reko a korero a tangata henua. So that help me grew up and to help my culture and it is very rich that is the link of my life to be able to what I’ am today it is the culture the ori Tahiti and my pride."

Makau Foster founder of the cultural dance group Tamariki Poerani has dedicated over 50 years of her life to instilling a love and respect of culture through music, song and dance all taught in the native language of Tahiti Te Reo Ma'ohi.

"I wish I opened a Tahitian school the reo is so important without the reo we are nothing. I tell them all the time you are nothing without your reo if you speak the reo you know every single stuff you know your heart love and everything love comes together.

The most important is to be part of hanging onto the culture that helps them learn who they are and bring out that pride that we want to see. They are Tahitian even though they don’t speak Tahitian but they still want to be part to get them involved into the culture another way to enter to learn the language."

Makau Foster has been an international ambassador sharing her culture on the world stage for over 50 years and a leader within her own community. Makau has performed at the Heiva Festival for most of her life. As a staunch advocate of the language she believes more needs to be done to ensure Te Reo Ma'ohi lives on through the next generation.

"That is something that I give them and that is still in their heart so that is what i want they keep up the tradition.

The teaching knowing what you are knowing what you are saying where you come from how to put everything together in Tahitian cause in French it is never the same we don’t have the same values.

These young generation their life they don’t really speak Tahitian they speak anything else but their own language Tahitian. I hope this young generation will decide to go on and learn."

As Makau Foster transitions to pass the directorship on to her children and all those she has taught over the years her legacy will live on through hem.

Her group of Tamariki Poerani took out the winning title at this year Heiva Festival 2017.

"This is our very first prize of Huratao those moments are happy just to receive just one it was just beautiful for me. Dancing for me it is under my skin I sweat it I feel it.

Every day of my life I have been dancing everyday how can I just drop that I'm just I'm not dropping I’m just going away slowly. I will always help Tamariki Poerani."

Thank you to Tahiti Tourisme and Air Tahiti Nui for sponsoring this story.