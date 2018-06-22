Māori TV welcomes new chairman

Māori Television's new chairman Jamie Tuuta was formally welcomed to the station today. The CEO of Te Tumu Paeroa was appointed to the position last month, replacing Georgina Te Heuheu.

Soon after his appointment, Tuuta appeared before the Māori Affairs Select committee for the station's annual review.

Tuuta (Ngāti Tama, Te Ati Awa) believes the station's strategy needs to be looked at in order to move forward.

"The Māori Television strategy needs to be reviewed, secondly we also need to look at the benefits Māori Television has with the use of te reo and tikanga. And thirdly, if the government and the nation see the benefits of our vision it will be easy to seek funding from government agencies such as TMP in order for us to drive the new strategy for Māori Television."