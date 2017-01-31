Māori Party co-leader wants to see refugee quota increased after Trump ban

Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell says New Zealand's refugee quota should be increased after concerns about what is happening overseas. This comes after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban countries that are predominately Muslim from entering America.

There is a widespread concern for refugees and immigrants around the world. The Māori Party co-leader says it's time we act.

“I think we should increase our refuge quota given what is happening overseas, given the danger those in war-torn countries face.”

This comes after a backlash on an executive order signed by Donald Trump banning seven countries that are predominately Muslim from entering the US.

Minister Flavell doesn't agree with the ban.

“This is turning their back on immigrants in America. From all that I have seen, read and observed over the years, this is not the American way.”

And his thoughts on the man himself?

“The things he says are prime examples of racist behaviour. So you believe they're racist? I would put them in that category absolutely.”

When it comes to refugees, despite wanting to be supportive, Flavell wants to make sure there are still important checks in place.

“We need to make sure there are proper checks and systems in place so that they can't just come in and buy land for example.”

Prime Minister Bill English doesn't believe that the Muslim ban is racist.