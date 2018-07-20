Māori Option set to close in two weeks time

Māori voters have two weeks to decide which electoral roll they want to be on– the Māori roll or the general roll.

Mandy Bohté, National Manager of Enrolment and Community Engagement says once this option closes, Māori voters over 18 will have to wait another five years to decide what roll they want to be on.

“This is the last chance Māori voters have to change rolls if they wish to. The next opportunity will be in 2024, so the choice you make now decides which roll you will be on for the next two general elections."

Those who wish to be on the Māori roll will vote for the candidate in the Māori electorate they reside in and general voters are eligible to vote for the candidate in the general electorate they reside in.

However, Bohté says if you are happy where you are there is no need to go through any process.

“If you are happy with the roll you're on, you don't need to do anything. But if you would like to change from the general roll to the Māori roll, or the Māori roll to the general roll, now is your time to choose."

Voters who wish to change roll types can do so by returning the letter in the information pack sent to Māori voters in April, or by filling in a new enrolment form.

The fastest way to return a form is to scan or photograph it and either email it to maorioption@elections.org.nz, or upload it at www.maorioption.org.nz. Forms can also be returned by mail and should be put in the post by 27 July to ensure they arrive in time.

The Māori Electoral Option is set to close on Thursday 2 August.

For more information or to request an enrolment form, visit www.maorioption.org.nz, or call 0800 36 76 56.