Māori NCEA success rates on the rise

Final NCEA results released this week confirm that more students are achieving NCEA Levels 1, 2, and 3, with the most significant increases in achievement being by Māori students and Pasifika students.

Education Minister Hekia Parata is thrilled at the the results.

Figures released today show an increasing rise in Year 12 NCEA Level 2 achievement by Māori students, increasing from 51.6% in 2008 to 74.9%. The minister said

“These latest results are by far the best we’ve seen since we came into Government in 2008, a time when Māori and Pasifika students were struggling, with almost half leaving school without NCEA Level 2," says Parata.

She also said that raising Māori achievement was a priority for the government.

“We knew that was unacceptable and we were prepared to tackle the challenge head on. We made it our priority to significantly lift NCEA achievement, in particular for those groups the system was not paying attention to.”

The minister will be stepping down as Minister of Education next month, after signalling her intention not to stand for elections in September.

Pasifika figures for level 2 are also up, from a 50.5% pass rate in 2008 to 79.5% this year.