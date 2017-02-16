Mana, Māori Party partnership announcement expected next week

Te Kāea understands the Māori Party and Mana Party plan to make a major announcement in Whangarei next week.

It’s understood the Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell and Party President Tukoroirangi Morgan will fly to Whangārei on Monday to make the announcement with Hone Harawira. A partnership has been in discussions for several months.

On his first day as president of the party, Tukoroirangi Morgan made mending relationships with Harawira a priority.

The once volatile relationship between Harawira and the Māori Party has been much more cordial of late, with the parties even going onto Rātana together this year.

Te Kāea understands a possible agreement could be the Māori Party stepping aside in Te Taitokerau in a bid to boost Harawira’s chances of unseating Kelvin Davis and the Mana Party potentially stepping aside in the other 6 Māori electorates.

When asked by Te Kāea about this possibility, Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell remained tight-lipped, "You’ll find out on Monday- that’s when the Māori Party and the Mana Party presidents will be making an announcement so you better get yourself to the north on Monday."