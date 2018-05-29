Major review of health system announced

The government has announced a major review of the health system which Health Minister David Clark says is designed to future-proof health and disability services in Aotearoa.

“New Zealanders are generally well served by our health services, particularly when they are seriously unwell or injured. Overall we are living longer and healthier lives- but we also face major challenges,” says Clark.

The review comes on the heels of an impending overhaul of the welfare system after an expert group was established to ensure the system was accessible and fair for all New Zealanders.

“We need to face up to the fact that our health system does not deliver equally well for all. We know our Māori and Pacific peoples have worse health outcomes and shorter lives. That is something we simply cannot accept,” says Clark.

The review is expected to delve into the structures, resources and delivery capabilities of the current District Health Board (DHB) system.

“The Review will include a strong focus on primary and community based care. We want to make sure people get the health care they need to stay well. Early intervention and prevention work can also help take pressure off our hospitals and specialist services,” says Clark.

The review will be chaired by Heather Simpson, best known as Chief of Staff to Helen Clark from 1999-2008. The review will provide an interim report by the end of July 2019 and a final report by 31 January 2020.