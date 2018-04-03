Maihi Karauna draft strategy complete

The Crown's Māori Language Strategy is one step closer with a draft now complete.

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta received the draft from Te Puni Kokiri after many delays.

Mahuta says, "I have received the draft and will now look at what needs to be considered moving forward".

National’s Māori Development spokesman Nuk Koranko says, "At this stage I haven't actually seen the release on the Maihi Karauna but if that's the case ka pai".

The Crown has had nearly two years to prepare its national level strategy which will complement the local level Māori language strategy already completed by Te Mātāwai.

Minister Mahuta says “"The next big step is to consider the information and then explain the document to some of the other ministers and seek their thoughts. What I really want is for both strategies to work well alongside each other".

The Crown's final strategy is expected in the coming months.

Māori Affairs Select Committee Chairman Rino Tirikatene says, "The advice we received was that the Maihi Karauna would be released in May".



“Yes I am confident that is the case because I now have the draft,” Minister Mahuta says.

But National is not so sure.

"Well, that's a pretty tight deadline, but I live in hope,” Korako says.

Te Mātawai is pleased the minister has received the draft and looks forward to discussing this finalised version with the minister and Te Rūnanga Reo.