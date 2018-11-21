Mahuta makes world's 100 influential women list

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta is humbled after being recognised in a list of the world's 100 influential women of 2018.

The list is put together by the BBC and acknowledges inspirational international women.

"Ranging in age from 15 to 94, and from more than 60 countries, the list includes leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes," the BBC News says in a post to its Instagram account.

Mahuta is the only woman from New Zealand who has been included.

She acknowledges all the women on the list.

"I was proud to be nominated on this list with other prominent women," she says.

WATCH the 100 influential women here.