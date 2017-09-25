League selectors cast wide net for national squad

The NZ University and Secondary Schools Rugby League selectors have cast the selection net wide for the national squad. The team to tour the UK next year is expected to be finalised in October.

After the criteria for the national team was opened up, selection was on the mind of players.

NZUTSRL coach Kenny O'Brien says, "Players from all over New Zealand turn up. Not just all league players, [but] a lot of rugby union players have turned up, a lot of soccer players have turned up."

Chairman of NZUTSRL John Fiso says, "There was an option to bring in some very good players, wildcard players."

While it's not the high life of the NRL, many wouldn't look out of place in a national team.

"The quality of the football has been really good. We're not really worried about tackle counts, we're not worried about completion rates, let's just see the guys play," says O'Brien.

Despite the incentive of a trip overseas to represent NZ, there are still many challenges that the final team will face.

"We've got to be mindful of the study period during the year, so obviously we're coming up to exams," says Fiso.

O'Brien says, "We're not funding all of this, the guys have to be prepared to self-fund some of this, so there's got to be some motivation."

For many of these players, selection may be the closest they will get to playing for the Kiwis.

Fiso says, "There will be a training camp for both Men and Women in late October, which will form the basis for the squads that will finally be selected for the national tours."

A squad of 30 players is expected to be named by the end of the year. The team will tour the UK in February 2018.