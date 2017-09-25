Labour takes out all the Māori seats

As predicted, it has been a red-wash with Labour taking out all the Māori seats.

Peeni Henare, Rino Tirikatene, Meka Whaitiri, Adrian Rurahwhe, Kelvin Davis and Nanaia Mahuta have retained their seats and will be a voice for the constituents in Parliament, while newly-elected Labour MP Tamati Coffey will represent Waiariki.

He knows he will have a big job ahead to fill the shoes of Te Ururoa Flavell.

"People are looking to see big changes and there hasn’t been the big changes. In the Waiariki, we are still home to Ford Block, which according to the latest index deprivation the most pohara (poor) suburb in New Zealand. We’re still home to Kawerau, which is still the most unemployable town to live in in New Zealand and that hasn’t changed and there have been a lot of loose ends that people were looking to fix up with a change of government," says Coffey.