Labour MPs come out on top in Māori electorates

The provisional results for the seven Māori electorates are in.

The incumbent for Aotearoa's biggest Māori electorate, Rino Tirikatene, appears to have come out with a comfortable lead. With 99.8% of the votes counted, Tirikatene has 8421 votes compared to Metiria Turei of the Green Party sitting at 4446.

Despite King Tuheitia endorsing Māori Party candidate Rahui Papa, Nanaia Mahuta of the Labour Party proves she continues to have a strong hold on her electorate.

Incumbent candidate for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, Labour Party's Meka Whaitiri is set to retain her seat and represent her rohe once again.

The preliminary results showed she had a whopping lead, with a significant gap between her and second place runner Marama Fox of the Māori Party.

Kelvin Davis of the Labour Party has held on to his seat for his second term, leaving Hone Harawira out of parliament once again despite his 2 for 1 campaign.

With his Corrections portfolio and the momentum of becoming Deputy Leader of a party on the rise, the results show support for Davis as the preferred candidate for Te Tai Tokerau increased even more.

Perhaps one of the biggest upsets of all the Māori electorates was the outcome for the Waiariki region. For many years Te Ururoa Flavell has reigned supreme, however newcomer Tamati Coffey of the Labour Party has come out on top.

Flavell conceded to Coffey earlier, giving a heartfelt speech with his whānau at his side. Coffey expressed extreme respect for Flavell.

With 98% of the votes in, Adrian Paki Rurawhe from Labour will represent Te Tai Hauāuru electorate with a total of 8023 votes. Despite Howie Tamati putting up a good fight in his short campaign, he has come out short with 6894 votes.

Peeni Henare from Labour is set to represent Tāmaki Makaurau electorate with a total of 7415 votes so far. With 97.9% of the votes counted, Shane Taurima has received 4415 votes and Marama Davidson has gained 3204.