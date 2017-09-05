Labour, Greens, Māori Party it would be my dream coalition - James Shaw

The message from the Green Party leader was very clear about who he wanted to be in government with. James Shaw said, "I'd have to say that would be my dream coalition. The Green Party, the Labour Party and the Māori Party working together."

Recent polls have revealed that a Labour Party, Green Party, Māori Party coalition would be close to getting the numbers to govern.

Shaw was very keen on the idea saying, "That would truly be the most progressive, the most environmentally-friendly government this country has ever seen."

Shaw also admitted that the idea of working together was talked about between the leaders of the two parties.

"Te Ururoa Flavell and I, and Marama Fox and I, have had informal discussions about this before. We know that the Māori Party and the Green Party have a lot in common, in fact a lot of shared values and ideas around policy," said the Greens leader.

This coalition appeals to both parties as it keeps Winston Peters out. Te Ururoa Flavell made it clear on Māori Television's Leaders Debate, Election Aotearoa, that he didn't feel comfortable getting into coalition with New Zealand First. He echoed those thoughts today.

"That is a good idea (having a coalition with the Labour Party and the Green Party) because my biggest concern is teaming up with New Zealand First in government, that is where the big issue is."

James Shaw agreed. "The Greens, Labour and the Māori Party could form that government without the need to resort to Winston Peters calling the shots, and that's pretty good news for everybody."