Labour dominating in the Māori seats

The Labour Party is currently dominating the Māori electorates with more than 20% of booths reporting as the votes are counted.

The strong showing by the Labour Party may be attributable to Māori voters getting behind Labour in an attempt to unseat the National Party, which has held power for nine years.

The Māori Party has also been heavily criticised for its 'at the table' support of the National Party on the campaign trail

Kelvin Davis (Labour) is ahead of Hone Harawira (Mana) in the Tai Tokerau, leading by almost 2,000 votes.

Peeni Henare (Labour) is also pulling away in Tāmaki Makaurau, while Marama Davidson (Green) Shane Taurima (Māori Party) unable to challenge his dominance even with their total votes combined.

Nanaia Mahuta (Labour) is well ahead in the Hauraki-Waikato despite King Tuheitia’s endorsement of her rival Rahui Papa ((Māori Party), who currently has less than half her votes.

Tamati Coffey (Labour) currently leads Te Ururoa Flavell (Māori Party) in Waiariki by a margin of around 500 hundred votes.

In Te Tai Hauāuru, Adrian Paki Rurawhe (Labour) leads the pack with Howie Tamati (Māori Party) a few hundred votes behind.

Meka Whaitiri (Labour) has a clear lead over rival Marama Fox (Māori Party) in the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

And Rino Tirikatene is heading off a strong showing from Meteria Turei (Greens) and Mei Reedy-Taare (Māori Party) in Te Tai Tonga.

