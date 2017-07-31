Labour $20mil Māori housing policy unrealistic - Shane Taurima

Māori Party Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Shane Taurima says considering recent poll results, Labour is being unrealistic with their $20 million Māori Housing Policy.

The 14,000 homeless Māori and 2,500 Māori sitting on the state house waiting lists are a burning issue for Kelvin Davis.

Kelvin Davis says, "Aren't you grateful that you're not sleeping in the garage. Aren't you grateful you're not sleeping in your car with your kids. If we don't do something now about Māori housing, in the next three to five years' time, we are going to have an epidemic of Māori homelessness."

Davis says Māori homeownership rates have fallen drastically in the last 30 years and his party would invest $20 million in community groups and services such as budgeting advisers. The Māori Party Tāmaki candidate says they are being unrealistic.

Māori Party Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Shane Taurima says, “They won't achieve this because the latest polls say they are down in a heap. How are they supposed to carry these policies out if they don't make it into government?”

The Labour Party says if elected, it will get more than 20,000 Māori into homeownership. Shane Taurima says Labour's opposition to Ngāti Pāoa's iwi housing plan to build 300 homes at Point England suggests otherwise.

Taurima says, "What did they do last week, they stopped Ngāti Pāoa building houses and homes for their people."

The Māori Party is expected to release details of their Māori Housing Policy within the next two weeks.