Kelvin Davis will sacrifice top job

Labour Party’s second-in-charge Kelvin Davis says his “personal ambition” is not important and reiterated that he’ll sacrifice being Deputy Prime Minister if his party is in government this election.

It was a heated topic during Māori Television’s final political debate held at Auckland’s Manukau Institute of Technology tonight.

"In terms of my position as potential Deputy Prime Minister, changing the government is more important than any personal ambition that I have," Davis told presenters Oriini Kaipara and Heta Gardiner.

He also says that his priority is to help Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern become the new Prime Minister during this weekend's election.

When asked which political leader he's prepared to give the position to if Labour is forced to form a coalition, Davis kept his cards close to his chest.

"Any party that shares our values and is prepared to bind to our values, we will talk to them," he says.

Davis, who is the incumbent MP, shared the stage with his fellow candidates in the Māori electorate of Te Tai Tokerau- Mana Movement’s Hone Harawira, Maki Herbert of Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis and Godfrey Rudolph from the Green Party. The most vocal about Davis’ chances of being the next Deputy Prime Minister was Davis' closest rival, Hone Harawira.

"It’s unlikely to be him, because she (Jacinda Ardern) needs to do a deal with one of her partners, whether that's going to be Winston Peters (NZ First leader) or whether that's going to be James Shaw (Green Party leader) and others. Kelvin has recognised the reality that it's not going to be him," Harawira says.

Harawira, who trails behind Davis by 37.1 percent in Māori Television’s latest poll, urged voters to think strategically. He says Davis is guaranteed a seat in parliament because he’s second on his party’s list.

“Kelvin is already in there. A strategic vote will guarantee two Māori,” Harawira says.