Kaupapa Māori resource to help children sleep better

Associate Health Minister Jennifer Salesa is today launching a series of 'Active Play' health resources aimed at helping young children sleep better.

There is increasing evidence that not enough, or poor quality, sleep can negatively affect children's behaviour, learning, health and wellbeing.

The Active Play resources have been developed by Toi Tangata, using kaupapa Māori to explain the importance of children playing regularly and getting a good quality nights' sleep.

The resources will be available on the Ministry of Health website.

