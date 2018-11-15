Jones announces $48mil for Manawatu-Whanganui region

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced that $48mil from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) will go towards a range of projects in the Manawatu-Whanganui region.

The funding will go towards projects around transport, food and beverages, digital connectivity and tourism as well as creating more jobs and economic development for the region:

$100,000 to investigate FoodHQs development to assist food exporters.

$100,000 to assess alternative land utilisation choices in the Tararua District.

$98,000 towards Kaitahi Food & Innovation Factory.

$95,000 towards establishing an education, training and employment programme at the former site of Turakina Māori Girls’ College.

$60,000 towards the Tararua Tourism & Trails Strategy.

$50,000 to investigate education to employment pathways within Horowhenua.

Jones says, “Years of neglect in our regions emphasises the importance of these types of investments which allow regions to upscale their planning and develop projects which will drive sustainable economic development.”

He also says the PGF money will support projects in the Manawatu-Horowhenua region to become investment-ready.

“This further demonstrates our government’s commitment to working alongside regions to fully unlock their potential and help take them to new heights.”