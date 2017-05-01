John Key to join Air New Zealand Board

The Air New Zealand Board is appointing former Prime Minister John Key as a Director effective from September 1.

Chairman Tony Carter says the Board has been actively searching for a Director with strong international business experience and a deep knowledge of tourism for around a year.

“Air New Zealand is one of the world’s best airlines and the growth of its international operations around the Pacific Rim is an area of strong focus. The Board identified last year that the addition of a Director with international experience would be important to supporting the Chief Executive Officer and his Executive team as they take our award-winning airline into the future. We also identified that the ideal candidate would have a strong empathy for the tourism industry,” Mr Carter says.

“When John Key announced he was stepping down as Prime Minister and moving to a new phase of life outside of politics, it became a priority for the Board to try to secure his services as a Director. John will bring extensive international commercial experience, outstanding leadership skills, global perspective and a keen understanding of the tourism sector gained during the years he was Tourism Minister as well as Prime Minister of New Zealand.”

Mr Key says he is delighted to have been approached by the Air New Zealand Board to join it as a Director.

“Air New Zealand is an incredible company that has significant opportunities ahead of it and I look forward to working with the Board, Chief Executive Officer and his Executive team to see it fulfil its potential,” Mr Key says.

Meantime, Air New Zealand is also announcing that its longest serving Director Paul Bingham will be retiring at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in September.