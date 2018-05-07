Jamie Tuuta appointed chairman of Māori Television board

Experienced iwi business leader Jamie Tuuta (Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Tama, Te Ati Awa and Taranaki Tuturu) has today been announced as the new chairman of the Māori Television board.

The announcement was made this afternoon by the Minister for Maori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta and co-chairs of Te Mātāwai Te Waihoroi Shortland and Dr Mereana Selby.

Mr Tuuta, the CEO of Te Tumu Paeroa, has a wealth of governance experience. He currently holds governance roles with Aotearoa Fisheries Ltd, Tamaki Makaurau Community Housing Ltd, Wools of New Zealand, Taranaki Whanui Ltd, Taranaki Investment Management Ltd and is a Tourism New Zealand board member.

He is passionate about investing in innovation and has held a range of leadership roles in iwi and Māori development, agribusiness, fishing, investment, health, tourism and education. He was previously chair of the Parininihi ki Waitōtara Incorporation, Te Runanga o Ngāti Mutunga and Ngāti Mutunga ki Wharekauri Asset Holding Company.

In addition to Mr Tuuta’s appointment, Mr Peter-Lucas Jones (Ngāti Kahu, Te Rārawa, Ngāi Takoto and Te Aupōuri) has formally been appointed to the deputy-chair position. Mr Jones was first appointed to the board on 23 December 2016.

Mr Tuuta replaces Board Chair Hon Dame Georgina te Heuheu DNZM, QSO, who has completed two terms.

Dame Georgina congratulated Mr Tuuta on his appointment, saying Mr Tuuta brings a wealth of experience and skill to the leadership role, and his appointment is warmly received.

The appointments are effective immediately.