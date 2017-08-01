Jacinda Ardern confirmed as Labour leader, Kelvin Davis as deputy

Jacinda Ardern, MP for Mt Albert, has been elected unopposed as the new leader of the Labour Party.

Kelvin Davis, MP for Te Tai Tokerau, was elected to the position of Deputy Leader, also unopposed.

The decision was taken at the Labour Party Caucus meeting today, following Andrew Little’s decision to step aside from the leadership.

A media conference will be held at 12pm in the Legislative Council Chamber, Parliament Building.

The media conference will be streamed live on our Māori Television website.