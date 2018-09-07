“Intolerable” pressure pushes Curran to resign as Minister

Labour MP Clare Curran has thrown in the towel, resigning as a minister saying the pressure had become intolerable.

Pressure had been mounting from fumbles and tumbles that just two weeks ago saw her demoted from cabinet.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says, "Clare Curran contacted me last night to advise me that she wanted to resign from her portfolios. We talked it through and I accepted her resignation."



The resignation comes in the wake of secret meetings which resulted in a job loss for former RNZ executive Carol Hirschfeld and Curran’s demotion from cabinet.

Then came this week’s fumble at question time regarding the use of personal email accounts for ministerial business.

National leader Simon Bridges says Ardern has badly mishandled the Curran saga and needs to explain what she will do to restore confidence in her government.

Ardern says, "These things do happen in office. It all comes down to how we manage it and how we get on with the business of governing. We are."

Kris Faafoi takes the Broadcasting, Communication and Digital Media portfolio, but will remain outside of Cabinet. Peeni Henare is the new Associate Minister for ACC.

Ardern says, "Minister Henare has the capacity to take on an extra role, he's doing excellent work on Whānau Ora, community and voluntary sector, youth, but I do think he has room to take on a set of extra responsibilities."



Curran will remain as MP for Dunedin South.