‘Hugely symbolic’ patu returned

A patu which symbolises the partnership between Te Arawa and the Rotorua Lakes Council has been returned after being stolen earlier this year.

The taonga was discovered missing from its display cabinet in January and after a public plea for help- and warnings of possible negative consequences- the Council received information which led to the recovery of the patu parāoa.

Rotorua Lakes Council and partners Te Tatau o Te Arawa, are ‘ecstatic’ that the patu has come home to Rotorua saying it was only a matter of time.

“I never lost my faith in it returning to us. The patu is a firm reminder of the significance of the Te Arawa and Council partnership. I feel, its return re-energises our relationship,” says Te Tatau o Te Arawa chair, Te Taru White.

Rotorua Mayor, Steve Chadwick says, “The taonga is hugely symbolic to this partnership, and to the memory of a good friend, Te Arawa kaumatua Mauriora Kingi, who was influential in its creation. I feel the return of the patu is a gentle nudge from Mauriora to get on with fulfilling the aspirations of the community.”

Council and Te Arawa will be looking at what should happen now it has been repatriated.

“We entrust our faith in the wisdom of Te Arawa. It will be their decision. If Council is given permission we would gladly accept but that is a conversation for Te Arawa,” says Rotorua Mayor, Steve Chadwick.

Mr White says it will be important for the patu parāoa to remain in the public eye.

“We need to ensure that the patu is on display because it’s a reminder of the Te Arawa and Council partnership. There is nothing solved by hiding it away for safekeeping. It should remain here at Council.”