Historic Māori magazines to be digitised

A series of historic Māori magazines are about to get a new lease of life online.

Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta says New Zealanders will soon have more access to historic Māori magazines.

The National Library of New Zealand has signed an agreement with Te Taura Whiri i te Reo and Te Puni Kōkiri to digitise more than 140 issues of Te Kaea, Tū Tangata, and He Muka magazines.

Mahuta says, "The pages of Te Kaea, Tū Tangata, and He Muka are filled with rich content that gives us insight into Māori perspectives in the 1970’s and 1980’s."

“One of the magazines was also in full te reo Māori, and seeing them all digitised and made available online will give those ideas and perspectives a new lease of life.”

National Librarian Bill Macnaught is delighted to see this historic Māori content digitised.

“Digitising historic content and making it more accessible is a key part of our strategy, to keep enriching our online collections, and enable people to turn knowledge into value.”

“It is also one of the National Library’s contributions to the Māori Language Strategy to revitalise the Māori language, being led by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori and Te Puni Kōkiri.”