Hīkoi of Hope for the Homeless.

A 'March of Hope’ for homelessness in Manurewa will proceed, after a second person died on the streets of Auckland. Shane Taurima, the Māori Party candidate for Tāmaki Makaurau and also an organiser of the march, says the aim is to ‘to raise awareness of this crisis which isn't evident only in Auckland but across the whole country.’

The Māori Party hopeful has door knocked more than 1000 doors in the electorate, ‘we want to get a message out to businesses in Auckland to help provide facilities to shelter the homeless during the winter season.’ He also says 'The most surprising thing I heard is that none of them have seen or heard from a single candidate, Māori or Pākehā.'

‘It’s the coldest time of the year’ he says and organisations need to band together to come up with solutions as one solution is not enough.

The ‘March of Hope’ will be on Saturday in Manurewa.