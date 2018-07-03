Haumaha’s apology “falls short” – Louise Nicholas

The apology by the Deputy Commissioner of Police "falls short" says Louise Nicholas, who sparked the inquiry into Wally Haumaha's appointment.

She says Haumaha’s attitude hasn't changed since he dismissed her previous rape allegations as “nonsense” in 2004.

“His apology fell short and flat with me. I think it was a ‘have to do’ apology not a ‘wanted to do' apology and it should have happened when he made the comments.”

Nicholas says Haumaha was disengaged when the pair met a few weeks ago when she challenged him about his comments.

“He didn’t look me in the eye when I challenged him.



“If somebody can’t look you in the eye when you’re talking to them in a serious conversation like that to me that means he’s being dismissive.”

She says she didn’t support his appointment to the Assistant Commissioner role and therefore couldn’t support his new position, she “knew his history” and did not want him to move further up the ranks.

“I didn’t want him in that leadership role in the beginning but it’s not up to me. This is not personal, I know his history, I know that there are other women out there.

“It’s not just about my own stuff, it’s about other women who have come to me over the years about Wally’s behaviour.”

She says when she approached the Police about Haumaha’s appointment she told them it was a “dumb idea”.

Haumaha and the Police declined to comment.

It’s a big issue but Labour’s Māori Caucus had little to say when asked if the inquiry was fair.

Labour Deputy Kelvin Davis says “Yes, and it’s in the hands of the internal Affairs Minister.”



Labour’s Tāmaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare took to talking in the third person- saying, “The Government has approved it so there is no reason for Peeni to talk to this topic.”

Usually Willie Jackson has a lot to say but not this morning.

"I don't want to talk about Wally today, that's for Kelvin.

“We know he has achieved many things over the years but it's not right for me to talk about Wally right now."

Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey, who’s electorate is home to Wally Haumaha, supports the inquiry.

“Haumaha is a good man with a lot of support from the Te Arawa people.

“But there have been questions raised and it’s right for an inquiry to be held and the process is underway."