Half of public board directors to be women by 2021

The government has ensured half of all directors on public boards will be women by 2021.

A gender stocktake released today shows at the end of 2017, women represented 45.7 percent of state sector boards and committees.

But the government wants better results says Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter.

“We will ensure half of all directors on state sector boards and committees are women by 2021,” she said at a Women in Leadership symposium in Auckland today.

Genter hopes that by making sure the public sector has equal representation at the top, it will to inspire the private sector to “lift its game”.

“We’re issuing a challenge across New Zealand to change current workplace cultures and support women into leadership roles, not just because that’s the fair thing to do, but also because diversity helps organisations function more effectively.”

Genter say more diverse leadership will have many benefits.

“More diverse leadership in organisations results in better decision making, better organisational resilience and better performance. It also opens up more opportunities for women to succeed and contributes to a more inclusive and fairer society.”