Greens' female co-leader to be announced

The Green Party's new female co-leader is to be announced this Sunday after a competitive campaign between candidates Marama Davidson and Julie Anne Genter.

The announcement will take place in Pioneer Women's Hall, 1 Freyberg Place, Auckland City.

Davidson's grassroots factor and appeal to Māori has been contrasted with Genter's experience and skills in the debating chamber.

The campaign has become heated in recent days, with reports that a small number of party members were threatening to quit if Davidson was not elected.

The announcement will come sometime after 11am and the new female co-leader will answer questions along with current co-leader James Shaw afterwards.