The Green Party have launched their policy for te reo Māori. Today, 45 years ago was the day the te reo Māori petition was brought to Parliament.

In March they released that learning te reo Māori in all schools in New Zealand was one of their main policy’s and today they launched their strategy to make it happened.

The party says, they have met with numerous iwi and expert te reo Māori speakers to develop a plan to enable more teachers to teach te reo.