The Green Party makes it back into Parliament

The Green Party has made it back into Parliament securing seven seats with 5.9% of the total vote.

It's a bittersweet re-entry for co-leader James Shaw who says he has lost some great colleagues but is looking forward to working with some of the party's new entries. He says the focus now for his party is furthering its relationship with Labour.

"On balance, it makes far more sense for us to try and form a government with Labour. I was really clear about it because at the previous election 2014 we were a little bit ambiguous about what are arrangements could be afterwards and we got a really clear signal from voters that actually they want to know, am I voting for the status quo or am I voting for change, and so I felt it was fair to the electorate to say we're for change."