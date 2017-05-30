Green Party announces new party list

The Green Party has revealed its final candidate list for the upcoming election set with new and familiar faces hoping to enter government post-election.

The final list was voted on by Green Party members.

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said, “I am confident this exceptional group of people will take us to our best ever election result and into government in September.

“We will be continuing our work on the big issues New Zealanders care deeply about – our people, our environment and our planet – and we will take that work into government.

“This list reflects the progress the Green Party has made in the 27 years since our inception. We are bigger, bolder and more diverse than we’ve ever been. We have supporters in every neighbourhood, town and city in Aotearoa New Zealand, and a candidate in most areas.

“I am thrilled that there will be highly skilled Green Party representatives in the next government and Parliament, who are experts in their given fields.

“Our returning MPs are joined in the top 20 candidates by new Māori and Pasifika candidates, a human rights lawyer and refugee, indigenous rights activists, climate change campaigners, business people, a farmer, a former diplomat, and a TV presenter.

“This list truly reflects 21st century Aotearoa New Zealand. Chloe Swarbrick will become New Zealand’s youngest MP in 42 years. In Jack McDonald we have one of Te Ao Māori’s leading young voices, Pasifika candidate Teanau Tuiono is a noted activist and expert on climate change, and human rights lawyer Golriz Gharhraman will become Parliament’s first MP who came to New Zealand as a refugee."

Green Party list:

1

TUREI, Metiria

2

SHAW, James

3

DAVIDSON, Marama

4

GENTER, Julie Anne

5

SAGE, Eugenie

6

HUGHES, Gareth

7

LOGIE, Jan

8

GRAHAM, Kennedy

9

SWARBRICK, Chloe

10

GHAHRAMAN, Golriz

11

MATHERS, Mojo

12

COATES, Barry

13

MCDONALD, Jack

14

HART, John

15

ROCHE, Denise

16

CLENDON, David

17

HOLT, Hayley

18

CROSSEN, Teall

19

TUIONO, Teanau

20

TAMU, Leilani