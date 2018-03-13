Govt announces Gita funds for Tasman, Taranaki

The government has announced half a million dollars in funding for Tasman and Taranaki residents following the clean up from Cyclone Gita.

Around a dozen hectares of apple and kiwifruit orchards in the district were affected by flooding.

“The government is committed to ensuring these regions have the support needed to recover from the storm damage,” says Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni.

“Today I gave the green light to activate Enhanced Taskforce Green, making up to $500,000 of funding available...Enhanced Taskforce Green is a work programme that employs job seekers to assist with clean-up following emergency events."

The government says they're also assessing a number of properties.

Anyone needing support should contact the Tasman District Council.