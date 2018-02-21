Topics: Education, Te Reo Māori

Govt agencies yet to complete delayed Maihi Karauna reo strategy

By Talisa Kupenga

Government agencies The Māori Language Commission and Te Māngai Pāho along with independent entity Te Mātāwai appeared before the Māori Affairs Select Committee today. The committee seemed most impressed with Te Mātāwai, its audacious goals and a presentation that reinforced the direction of its Maihi Māori Strategy, but the Crown was yet to complete the Maihi Karauna which was presenting delays. 

