Forestry worker safety top priority for Shane Jones

The Minister of Forestry Shane Jones says worker safety will be an absolute priority in realising the Government's plan of planting one billion trees, and if he has his way road damage due to logging trucks will also be significantly reduced.

While the percentage of native trees to plant is yet to be decided, Shane Jones says Forestry worker safety is paramount.

"Yes workers have a level of responsibility when it comes to their safety but beyond that, it's up to companies to have policies in place and know the circumstances, the number of incidents and extreme dangers that have occurred when safety measures weren't enough."

Jones' stance comes after calls from Māori shareholders themselves as well as the Labour Deputy Leader, for more top-tier industry and shareholder accountability.

During the Native Affairs Election Aotearoa 2017 debates Kelvin Davis said, "One of the issues is shareholders who don't have any skin in the game other than they're up here, they're putting pressure on the contractors to actually do more work and work harder and faster and if some of the responsibility fell on those people right at the top, then we might see a bit more safety."

Jones says, "We can't forget the amount of Māori men who have been injured on the job, some say drugs etc are to blame, that's not necessarily the case."

When it comes to the impact on roads Jones hopes to utilise rail to haul loads to the mills and wharves to reduce damage.