Families package to “Make real difference to Māori” – Kelvin Davis

The government has released its Half Year Economic & Fiscal Update today alongside the Families Package.

The Package includes giving all New Zealanders with a newborn child an extra $60 per week until the child’s first birthday. There will also be an increase in Working for Families payments, accommodation supplements and accommodation benefits. The government will also introduce their Winter Energy Payments that will help the poorest families heat their homes over winter.

Labour Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis says, “We know whānau have been struggling for too long and we promised we would make a difference to them and their communities, today we deliver on that promise.”

However, the extra funding comes at a cost. Labour paid for these policies by cancelling the National Governments planned tax cuts that would have put an extra $1000 in the pockets of all New Zealanders earning over $50,000 a year. More on Te Kāea, 5:00 pm.