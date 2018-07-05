Electoral Commission promote Māori roll in te reo Māori

The Electoral Commission is down at the He Pouwhenua, He Puapua Secondary Schools Kapa Haka National Competition promoting the Māori roll and the General roll using te reo Māori.

The commission has called upon their staff who are able to speak te reo Māori to promote both the Māori and General rolls to rangatahi Māori.

South Island ambassador Anton Mathews says he commends the Electoral Commission for bringing together their staff who are Māori language speakers to promote the two options.

"I acknowledge the Electoral Commission for bringing together all of us who can speak Māori to conversate in te reo Māori at the National Kapa Haka competition as this is a kaupapa Māori."

Mona-Pauline Mangakāhia says you have to have Māori blood in you in order to be on the Māori roll

“The Māori roll is only for those who are a direct decedent of a Māori ancestor.”

However, Māori can also sign up for the general role if that is what they wish to do.

The Electoral Commission has been campaigning for the past three months and they say there have been some losses as well as some gains.

Mangakāhia says, “We have had people change between the two options however a significant number of nearly nine hundred people has changed over to the general role from the Māori roll.”

There are 28 days left to choose which roll you want to be on. You cannot change rolls after the 2nd of August.

For more information visit https://maorioption.org.nz