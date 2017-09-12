Topic: Elections

Election Aotearoa: We need to vote strategically – Te Ururoa Flavell

By Election Aotearoa

It's the battle of Waiariki between the titleholder and the contender. Incumbent MP Te Ururoa Flavell of the Māori Party goes head-to-head with Tamati Coffey of the Labour Party.

Part one of Māori Television's debate, held at Waikato University, the two candidates discussed the latest Māori Television poll results, which has Flavell as the clear lead in his home electorate.

Flavell scored 60.1% of voter support as the preferred candidate among 400 voters with Coffey behind on 39.9%. Despite the disappointing result for Coffey, he is actually the favourite with younger voters with 18-24 year olds at 62.5%. He's also leading in the 25-34 bracket at 52.9%.

The former children's television presenter and weatherman told Native Affairs presenter Oriini Kaipara that he can connect with youth.

"We have to talk their language, we have to put out policies that actually resonate with young people.  I'm 37 years old and I speak their language," Coffey says.

Flavell says he is also "young" and urged voters to take advantage of the MMP system.

"If our people voted strategically and gave their vote to the Māori Party and put us under mana motuhake, able to negotiate either side, we actually could be in government all of the time and that’s the issue that our people must come to grips with," Flavell says.

Related stories: Elections

Latest Native Affairs Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    SYNTHETICS, Warning: there are disturbing images in this story; ORI TAHITI, Heiva festival celebrating Tahitian culture; LANGUAGE MATTERS, the Gumbaynggirr language part of curriculum at Woolgoolga High School, Sydney Australia; ARIOI TAHITI, a centre that helps Tahitian students.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Moerewa, fixing their own housing problems; P Family, a Palmerston Nth whānau and the reality of living with P; Christs College, compulsory te reo Māori included for all Year 9's; Elvis, Brendon Chase will soon be the first Kiwi to compete at Elvis world championships in Graceland.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs; Flood victims may sue council: EDGECUMBE AFTERMATH, Gangs KO killings: GANG FIGHT, Where the whakapapa are you?, and, It's Kaikōura not Kai-cow-ra.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Who to trust? Ngāti te Whiti: Protecting dairy owners: Theft; Too high for prison: Decriminalise; Māoriwood: Tamahori.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: A warning to Tongariro tourists. Selling our water - 427 million litres at $943. Alpine water for sale. Nannies busking to save an icon.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: Desperately Seeking a Home, The Little School that could (Nuhaka), The Healing Arts - Tawhanga, and Wonder Woman (NITV).

    • Te Reo:Beginner

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community