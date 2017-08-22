Topic: Elections

Election Aotearoa: Suicide, Drugs & High Prison Rates for Māori

By Native Affairs

New Zealand’s shocking suicide rates and other important social issues are discussed in Part Three of Māori Television’s exclusive Election Aotearoa Leaders Debate.

The leaders were shown a plea from South Taranaki District councillor Bonita Bigham, who asks how will they reduce the high suicide rates in New Zealand, especially amongst youth.

This year, child protection organization UNICEF released a report revealing New Zealand has the highest youth suicide rate in the developed world.

Presenters Oriini Kaipara and Heta Gardiner will question the leaders on how they will deal with these sensitive topics affecting New Zealand. 

“There are far too many social problems that are destroying our whānau,” says Gardiner.

“Too many of our youth are taking their own lives, whānau members are getting hooked on drugs, and more than half the inmates in our prisons are Māori. We want to know how our leaders will address these issues and help save lives.”

