Topic: Elections

Election Aotearoa: Questions from the Audience

By Native Affairs

Part Five of Māori Television’s exclusive Election Aotearoa Leaders Debate will be exclusively online and livestreamed on the Māori Television website.

Presenters Oriini Kaipara and Heta Gardiner will be venturing out into the audience to find people wanting to ask our political leaders the hard questions.

“There’s a lot of students in the audience so we’re expecting many questions about issues affecting them – like education, student loans and future employment,” says Gardiner.

Also in Part Five, each leader will be given the opportunity to present a final summary of why they and their party deserves voter support.

