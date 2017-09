Although our Māori electoral candidates debates are over, this Saturday Māori Television will be providing an in-depth and comprehensive analysis of the results from the Election.

Election Aoteroa will be airing a post-Election special with an analysis of latest information to date regarding the election this year and our reporters will be out and about in the regions bringing us the latest from the Māori electorates.

Our post-Election broadcast will start at 7pm on Māori Television.