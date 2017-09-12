Election Aotearoa: Poll Results, Coalition Partners and Māori Development Minister

Māori Television's seventh election debate features candidates from the Hauraki-Waikato electorate. In part one of tonight's debate, Nanaia Mahuta from the Labour Party and Rahui Papa from the Māori Party discuss Māori Television's exclusive poll of the electorate.

The poll reveals Mahuta has a commanding lead with 78% of voters backing her, compared with 22% for Papa.

Presenter Heta Gardiner quizzes the candidates on the poll, asking Papa if he can realistically win the seat and querying Mahuta on what the results say about the Māori King's endorsement of the Māori Party candidate.

In this part, the candidates also discuss issues of public trust of politicians, coalition partners and who will be the future Minister for Māori Development.