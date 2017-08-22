Election Aotearoa: Mental Health support in need of major boost

Addressing the underlying causes of the mental health issues that plague the country were a major point of discussion in Aotearoa Election’s first political leaders debate.

New Zealand has one of the worst suicide rates in the developed world and candidates were asked what they had to offer to reduce the devastating statistics heavily impacting Māori.

All participants agreed the funding for addressing mental health issues was poor, especially when people were actually in need,

Green Party’s James Shaw emphasised the time it takes to address and assist those in need at the moment.

“It takes about 11 weeks on average for a young person to get from a referral to an appointment and if you’re in the middle of a mental health crisis, 11 weeks is simpky unacceptable so you’ve gotta make sure that the counselling is available.”

Labour co-leader Kelvin Davis raised the issue of Methamphetamine, drug and alcohol use and outlined these were all major contributors to mental health problems that haunt families.

Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell emphasised the importance of whānau and Whanau Ora as a vital network of support for those in need,