Election Aotearoa: Māori standing on party lists and general electorates face off

In part three of Māori Television's Election Aotearoa exclusive coverage, Māori standing in general electorates or party lists take the stage to battle it out. The candidates talk party politics, covering topics such as the contest for the Māori seats, calls to abolish these seats, coalition partnerships and leadership options.

The six candidates on tonight's debate are Dr Shane Reti from the National Party, who is standing in Whangarei; Mika Haka from The Opportunities Party and the Green Party's Denise Roach, who are both contesting Auckland Central; Carrie Stoddart-Smith from the Māori Party, who is standing as a candidate for Pakuranga; Labour Party list candidate Willie Jackson; and New Zealand First's Pita Paraone, a candidate in Hamilton East.

