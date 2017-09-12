Topic: Elections

Election Aotearoa: I’m not in it for the fame – Tamati Coffey

By Election Aotearoa

In part two of Māori Television's political debate with the Waiariki candidates Te Ururoa Flavell of Māori Party and Tamati Coffey of Labour, the two go head-to-head around issues such as the Edgecombe disaster and the controversial Te Ture Whenua Māori Bill.

In front of a passionate crowd at Waikato University, Flavell and Coffey reached out to their voters.

Former Kid's TV presenter Coffey says that his face may be well-known, but he's serious about politics.

"I’m not in this job for the fame or he glory. If I wanted that, I would have stayed in television. I'm out here to be the servant of the people," Coffey says. 

Flavell says he’s just as passionate.

"A lot of my background has been in education. We went into Parliament on the back of the Foreshore and Seabed. Most of my life has been for the best interest of our people," Flavell says. 

Related stories: Elections

Latest Native Affairs Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    SYNTHETICS, Warning: there are disturbing images in this story; ORI TAHITI, Heiva festival celebrating Tahitian culture; LANGUAGE MATTERS, the Gumbaynggirr language part of curriculum at Woolgoolga High School, Sydney Australia; ARIOI TAHITI, a centre that helps Tahitian students.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Moerewa, fixing their own housing problems; P Family, a Palmerston Nth whānau and the reality of living with P; Christs College, compulsory te reo Māori included for all Year 9's; Elvis, Brendon Chase will soon be the first Kiwi to compete at Elvis world championships in Graceland.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs; Flood victims may sue council: EDGECUMBE AFTERMATH, Gangs KO killings: GANG FIGHT, Where the whakapapa are you?, and, It's Kaikōura not Kai-cow-ra.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Who to trust? Ngāti te Whiti: Protecting dairy owners: Theft; Too high for prison: Decriminalise; Māoriwood: Tamahori.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: A warning to Tongariro tourists. Selling our water - 427 million litres at $943. Alpine water for sale. Nannies busking to save an icon.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: Desperately Seeking a Home, The Little School that could (Nuhaka), The Healing Arts - Tawhanga, and Wonder Woman (NITV).

    • Te Reo:Beginner

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community