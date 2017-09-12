Election Aotearoa: I’m not in it for the fame – Tamati Coffey

In part two of Māori Television's political debate with the Waiariki candidates Te Ururoa Flavell of Māori Party and Tamati Coffey of Labour, the two go head-to-head around issues such as the Edgecombe disaster and the controversial Te Ture Whenua Māori Bill.

In front of a passionate crowd at Waikato University, Flavell and Coffey reached out to their voters.

Former Kid's TV presenter Coffey says that his face may be well-known, but he's serious about politics.

"I’m not in this job for the fame or he glory. If I wanted that, I would have stayed in television. I'm out here to be the servant of the people," Coffey says.

Flavell says he’s just as passionate.

"A lot of my background has been in education. We went into Parliament on the back of the Foreshore and Seabed. Most of my life has been for the best interest of our people," Flavell says.