Topic: Elections

Election Aotearoa: General Electorate and List candidates discuss combating drugs and suicide statistics - Part 4

By Election Aotearoa

In part two of Election Aotearoa's political debate with Māori general electorate and list candidates, we discuss drugs, suicide and superannuation.

Presenters Oriini Kaipara and Heta Gardiner speak with the six candidates about problems associated with methamphetamine and the approach each political party has toward drugs.

Addressing these issues are National's Dr Shane Reti, who is standing in Whangarei; Mika Haka from The Opportunities Party and Denise Roach from the Greens, who are both competing for Auckland Central; Carrie Stoddart-Smith from the Māori Party, a candidate for Pakuranga; Labour Party list candidate Willie Jackson; and New Zealand First's Pita Paraone, a candidate in Hamilton East.

In this section, the candidates also discuss the high rate of suicide in New Zealand and whether their parties will commit to making the issue a priority. 

To close out the debate, the candidates tackle the funding of pensions and the issue of who should and shouldn't receive superannuation.

Related stories: Elections

Latest Native Affairs Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    SYNTHETICS, Warning: there are disturbing images in this story; ORI TAHITI, Heiva festival celebrating Tahitian culture; LANGUAGE MATTERS, the Gumbaynggirr language part of curriculum at Woolgoolga High School, Sydney Australia; ARIOI TAHITI, a centre that helps Tahitian students.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Moerewa, fixing their own housing problems; P Family, a Palmerston Nth whānau and the reality of living with P; Christs College, compulsory te reo Māori included for all Year 9's; Elvis, Brendon Chase will soon be the first Kiwi to compete at Elvis world championships in Graceland.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs; Flood victims may sue council: EDGECUMBE AFTERMATH, Gangs KO killings: GANG FIGHT, Where the whakapapa are you?, and, It's Kaikōura not Kai-cow-ra.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Who to trust? Ngāti te Whiti: Protecting dairy owners: Theft; Too high for prison: Decriminalise; Māoriwood: Tamahori.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: A warning to Tongariro tourists. Selling our water - 427 million litres at $943. Alpine water for sale. Nannies busking to save an icon.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: Desperately Seeking a Home, The Little School that could (Nuhaka), The Healing Arts - Tawhanga, and Wonder Woman (NITV).

    • Te Reo:Beginner

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community