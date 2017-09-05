Election Aotearoa: General Electorate and List candidates discuss combating drugs and suicide statistics - Part 4

In part two of Election Aotearoa's political debate with Māori general electorate and list candidates, we discuss drugs, suicide and superannuation.

Presenters Oriini Kaipara and Heta Gardiner speak with the six candidates about problems associated with methamphetamine and the approach each political party has toward drugs.

Addressing these issues are National's Dr Shane Reti, who is standing in Whangarei; Mika Haka from The Opportunities Party and Denise Roach from the Greens, who are both competing for Auckland Central; Carrie Stoddart-Smith from the Māori Party, a candidate for Pakuranga; Labour Party list candidate Willie Jackson; and New Zealand First's Pita Paraone, a candidate in Hamilton East.

In this section, the candidates also discuss the high rate of suicide in New Zealand and whether their parties will commit to making the issue a priority.

To close out the debate, the candidates tackle the funding of pensions and the issue of who should and shouldn't receive superannuation.