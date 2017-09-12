Election Aotearoa: Compulsory Māori language, Water Rights and Mental Health

Māori Television's seventh election debate features candidates from the Hauraki-Waikato electorate. In part two of Māori Television's political debate with Hauraki-Waikato candidates, we discuss compulsory te reo Māori in schools, who owns the water and Māori mental health issues.

Presenter Heta Gardiner speaks with Rahui Papa from the Māori Party and Nanaia Mahuta from Labour about why their parties have not pushed harder to make te reo Māori compulsory in schools.

The candidates also discuss water rights and how best to help Māori with mental health concerns.