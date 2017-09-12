Topic: Elections

Election Aotearoa: Compulsory Māori language, Water Rights and Mental Health

By Election Aotearoa

Māori Television's seventh election debate features candidates from the Hauraki-Waikato electorate. In part two of Māori Television's political debate with Hauraki-Waikato candidates, we discuss compulsory te reo Māori in schools, who owns the water and Māori mental health issues. 

Presenter Heta Gardiner speaks with Rahui Papa from the Māori Party and Nanaia Mahuta from Labour about why their parties have not pushed harder to make te reo Māori compulsory in schools.  

The candidates also discuss water rights and how best to help Māori with mental health concerns.

Related stories: Elections

Latest Native Affairs Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    SYNTHETICS, Warning: there are disturbing images in this story; ORI TAHITI, Heiva festival celebrating Tahitian culture; LANGUAGE MATTERS, the Gumbaynggirr language part of curriculum at Woolgoolga High School, Sydney Australia; ARIOI TAHITI, a centre that helps Tahitian students.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Moerewa, fixing their own housing problems; P Family, a Palmerston Nth whānau and the reality of living with P; Christs College, compulsory te reo Māori included for all Year 9's; Elvis, Brendon Chase will soon be the first Kiwi to compete at Elvis world championships in Graceland.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs; Flood victims may sue council: EDGECUMBE AFTERMATH, Gangs KO killings: GANG FIGHT, Where the whakapapa are you?, and, It's Kaikōura not Kai-cow-ra.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Who to trust? Ngāti te Whiti: Protecting dairy owners: Theft; Too high for prison: Decriminalise; Māoriwood: Tamahori.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: A warning to Tongariro tourists. Selling our water - 427 million litres at $943. Alpine water for sale. Nannies busking to save an icon.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: Desperately Seeking a Home, The Little School that could (Nuhaka), The Healing Arts - Tawhanga, and Wonder Woman (NITV).

    • Te Reo:Beginner

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community